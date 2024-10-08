Automattic is doing open source dirty

A key part of why open source has been so successful over the last several decades is the clarity and certainty of its licensing regime. Which allow you to build a business on open source without fear of frivolous claims or surprise shakedowns. The terms of the deal are spelled out in the license agreement, and the common ones, like MIT, BSD, or GPL, have all stood the test of time.



The most important part of such a license is usually the fact that the software is offered without any warranty. But some also include provisions that require any modifications to be released as open source as well. None of the major licenses, however, say anything close to "it's free but only until the project owners deem you too successful and then you'll have to pay 8% of your revenues to support the project". That's a completely bonkers and arbitrary standard based in the rule of spite, not law.





I don't even have a dog in this fight, only a set of principles. If anything, I'd be naturally inclined to be on Team WordPress. Between creating one of the most widely used open-source programs and powering half the internet, there's every tribal reason to side with Automattic over WP Engine's private-equity owners at Silver Lake.





But whatever my feelings about private equity in general or Silver Lake's management of WP Engine in particular, I care far more about the integrity of open source licenses, and that integrity is under direct assault by Automattic's grotesque claim for WP Engine's revenues.









It's even more outrageous that Automattic has chosen trademarks as their method to get their "Al Capone" when up until 2018 they were part owners of WP Engine before selling their stake to Silver Lake!





And yet, I can see where this is coming from. Ruby on Rails , the open-source web framework I created, has been used to create businesses worth hundreds of billions of dollars combined. Some of those businesses express their gratitude and self-interest by supporting the framework with dedicated developers, membership of The Rails Foundation , or conference sponsorships. But many also do not! And that is absolutely their right, even if it occasionally irks a little.





That's the deal. That's open source. I give you a gift of code , you accept the terms of the license. There cannot be a second set of shadow obligations that might suddenly apply, if you strike it rich using the software. Then the license is meaningless, the clarity all muddled, and certainty lost.





Look, Automattic can change their license away from the GPL any time they wish. The new license will only apply to new code, though, and WP Engine, or anyone else, are eligible to fork the project. That's what happened with Redis after Redis Labs dropped their BSD license and went with a commercial source-available alternative. Valkey was forked from the last free Redis version, and now that's where anyone interested in an open-source Redis implementation is likely to go.

But I suspect Automattic wants to have their cake and eat it too. They want to retain WordPress' shine of open source, but also be able to extract their pound of flesh from any competitor that might appear, whenever they see fit. Screw that.